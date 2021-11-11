MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

HAE stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.