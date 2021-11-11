MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

