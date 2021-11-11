MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of The Macerich worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Macerich by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Macerich by 877.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 846,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

