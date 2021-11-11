MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $236.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

