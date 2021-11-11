MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

