MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 21,467 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MasTec by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

NYSE MTZ opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.