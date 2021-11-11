MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

INGR opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

