Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 80.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $843.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

