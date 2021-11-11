Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 15,891 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 122,238.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.07 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.99%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

