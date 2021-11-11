Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,400 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 85,454.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $193.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average is $185.14. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.