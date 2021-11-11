Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.49 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 110,588.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

CBSH stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

