Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 119,745.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

