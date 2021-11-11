Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 96,877.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 16.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

