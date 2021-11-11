Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

MTD opened at $1,544.73 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,481.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,425.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,011. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

