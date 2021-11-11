MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 625,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE MFA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.