Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

