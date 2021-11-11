MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan Sells 7,500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $816.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.66 and a 200-day moving average of $630.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.61.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
