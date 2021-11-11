MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan Sells 7,500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $816.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.66 and a 200-day moving average of $630.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

