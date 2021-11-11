Millennium Management LLC Acquires 174,350 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 405.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $85.77 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

