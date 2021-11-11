Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,559 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PagerDuty worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,805,587. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

