Millennium Management LLC Has $18.03 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HASI opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

