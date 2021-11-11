Millennium Management LLC Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 5,767.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ziff Davis worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $147.35.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

