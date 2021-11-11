Millennium Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.98 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

