Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

