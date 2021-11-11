MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $157.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.38 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.