Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

