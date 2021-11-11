Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
