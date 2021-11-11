Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.24. 2,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.14 and a 200 day moving average of $285.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

