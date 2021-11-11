Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 967 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.41. 946,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

