Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,610,000 after buying an additional 1,048,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.43. 152,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,854. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

