Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,933 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 177,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

