Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.07. 126,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

