Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $110,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $148,587,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $387.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

