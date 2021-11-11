Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

