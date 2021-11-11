Morgan Stanley Has $38.39 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vontier by 15,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $39,256,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

