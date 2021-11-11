Morgan Stanley Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $12.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NYSE F opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

