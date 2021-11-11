Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Capri were worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 5.1% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capri by 45.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Capri by 36.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.