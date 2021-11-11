Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $132.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

