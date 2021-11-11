Morgan Stanley Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $127.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

New Relic stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

