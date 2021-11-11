Morgan Stanley Sells 235,808 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.