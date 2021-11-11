Morgan Stanley Sells 8,989 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $42,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $198.30 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $129.73 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

