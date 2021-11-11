MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €54.00 ($63.53) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

ETR MOR opened at €38.40 ($45.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.26. MorphoSys has a one year low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a one year high of €101.90 ($119.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.33.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

