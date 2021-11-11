MorphoSys (MOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/17/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/13/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of MOR traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €39.34 ($46.28). 158,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52-week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

