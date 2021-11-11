Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $362.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

