MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

MP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MP Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

