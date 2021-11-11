Mplx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 82,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,623% compared to the average daily volume of 2,223 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.48%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mplx by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.