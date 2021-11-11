Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

