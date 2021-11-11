MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.