MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE MSA opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

