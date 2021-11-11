MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

MSCI opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $635.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.63. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $669.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

