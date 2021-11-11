MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,577 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.