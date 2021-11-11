Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.37

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 1443423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

